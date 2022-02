To Tom Tillis: The Afghan exit debacle was set up by Trump/ Pompeo with the Dohan agreement, which was a unilateral disarmament and conditional surrender. It COULDN’T go well.

To Mitch: Biden policies bear less blame for inflation than really, really bad handling of the pandemic by a former “leader."

To the ever vigilant Virginia: Do you know the meaning of the words “constructive criticism?"

To Bernie: Sorry. You are preaching to the choir. Go change some minds.

Vergne Harvey

Conover