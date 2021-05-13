Letter: Big business must have its slice of the pie

Who remembers the oil embargo by the Arab Nations in 1973? The facts are: hundreds of fully loaded oil tankers were anchored off our coasts that could not be unloaded because our land-based tanks were full to capacity. Remember the lines at the gas stations? Within a very short time, gas prices tripled and we could get all the gas we wanted. Gas prices never went down.

Big Business philosophy is: Create an artificial shortage; increase the price of their products, make huge profits and the public is happy they no longer had to wait in line. There are warehouses full of toilet paper. Tell the public there is a shortage of toilet paper, triple the price on their product, people panic and buy as much as they can, and the warehouses are empty in no time. Mission accomplished. Toilet paper manufacturers are licking their chops and keep counting their huge profits.

Lumber was scarce during the COVID crisis. Raise the price by 30 percent, now you can buy all the lumber you want. And now the latest B.S. near crisis is: “Foreigners Hacking into Colonial Pipeline." Another welcome excuse for big oil companies to raise prices. Bottom line is, with millions of people receiving relief checks, (many unjust); big business wants to make sure that they get a piece of the pie.