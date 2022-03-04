 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden's presidency comparable to fallen Hickory arches
0 Comments
alert top story

Letter: Biden's presidency comparable to fallen Hickory arches

  • 0

Joe Biden will earn his place in history alongside such stalwarts as John Tyler, Millard Fillmore, James Buchanan, Herbert Hoover, and the guy who dreamed up the fallen arches over one of Hickory's main thoroughfares.

M. M. Teague

Hickory

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert