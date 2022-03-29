Letter: Biden's poor decisions to blame for higher gas prices

High gas prices are here and will get worse, unfortunately. We didn't have to be here. This is self inflicted. This is another poor decision by President Biden.

In his first day in office he cancels the Keystone XL pipe line. Then he cancels drilling leases and throws cold water on the whole energy industry to curtail productions.

We were energy independent a year ago and a net exporter of oil. Now Biden is begging OPEC to produce more oil to help, and we were buying oil from Russia. Yes, buying oil from Russia who uses the money to help fund their invasion of Ukraine.

Was President Biden's brilliant decision to cut our fossil fuel to save the planet? But wait, aren't OPEC and Russia on this same planet producing oil that they send to us to replace what we aren't producing? And their oil is not as clean as ours. This makes no sense.

We are suffering with high gas prices that affect every American's pocket book, our economy and our national security, all due to President Biden's poor decisions. Something has to change.

Pat Goodrich

Mills River, NC