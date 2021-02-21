Letter: Biden won. It's time to be adults and move on

Ms. Bolick, your letter which read, "75 million never had their voices heard" is just another example of a person who refuses to accept reality. You spouted more of the same dangerous rhetoric that has been spewed since this lawful election took place.

You mentioned something about judges being threatened or bought off. Do you remember when Trump excitedly hailed the appointment of a historically large number of judges as a victory for the conservative cause? Quite a few of these Trump appointed judges ruled against or declined to entertain these baseless claims of fraud. But, according to you, they must have been threatened or paid off somehow.

The Supreme Court, which has three justices appointed by Trump, rejected challenges to Biden's victory. That treacherous Amy Coney Barrett!

Many of the examples you gave of voter fraud are actually quite common place in elections. Trump supporters seem to forget that there are always cases of fraud in some form during an election. These cases of fraud have never in the history of the United States led to an election being overturned. I guess it's important this time, because your guy lost. It didn't matter in 2016.