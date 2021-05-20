Letter: Biden showed respect for religious diversity

Evangelist Franklin Graham recently tweeted “why would President@ JoeBiden omit God?” The tweet claimed that Biden is the first President to omit the word “God” in his National Day of Prayer proclamation. Then he left the rhetorical question: “that speaks volumes doesn’t it?”
Since I didn’t follow all that was said on the National Day of Prayer, May 6, I Googled the proclamation to see for myself, not that I question the accuracy of the tweet.
The Google search did not list Evangelist Franklin Graham, but it did bring up those media sources who stay on top of such breaking news, Fox News and the N.Y. Post to name a few. While the matter ranks in significance with Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss it does speak volumes.
President Biden did not use “God” in his proclamation, but he did reference the Divine and used the word “Lord.” He spoke eloquently about prayer and did so respecting the religious diversity within our country. He asked that we pray for strength to rise above our differences and to come together as one nation.
I would expect an evangelist to look to the real meaning in the proclamation. I would expect a politician and their media fan club to find anything they can use to whip up more conflict and divisiveness. Franklin Graham with that tweet served up a ”rare” nothing burger, possibly from Fox News.
Trump-supporting evangelists have created untold dissonance among many believers and I will add, reinforcement for non-believers. Donald Trump’s election loss has provided evangelists an off ramp they would be well served to take. Those who believe that Donald Trump’s election was the will of God or the Lord, it would follow, should believe that his defeat came from the same source.
This snarky little tweet was not in keeping with the good works of Samaritan’s Purse or my expectations for religious leaders in our society.
David Turman
Hickory