Letter: Biden showed respect for religious diversity

Evangelist Franklin Graham recently tweeted “why would President@ JoeBiden omit God?” The tweet claimed that Biden is the first President to omit the word “God” in his National Day of Prayer proclamation. Then he left the rhetorical question: “that speaks volumes doesn’t it?”

Since I didn’t follow all that was said on the National Day of Prayer, May 6, I Googled the proclamation to see for myself, not that I question the accuracy of the tweet.

The Google search did not list Evangelist Franklin Graham, but it did bring up those media sources who stay on top of such breaking news, Fox News and the N.Y. Post to name a few. While the matter ranks in significance with Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss it does speak volumes.

President Biden did not use “God” in his proclamation, but he did reference the Divine and used the word “Lord.” He spoke eloquently about prayer and did so respecting the religious diversity within our country. He asked that we pray for strength to rise above our differences and to come together as one nation.