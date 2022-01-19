Letter: Biden, Pelosi are trying to take democracy away

If I remember correctly, and I think I do, President Biden recently increased the United States national debt by $2 trillion dollars. Well, I wonder what he plans to do with that much money?

Then little by little he gets programs passed for various reasons. You think he's doing this for the American people? I don't trust someone who, if he doesn't get his way through honest means, will create other methods to get what he wants. That is not a trustworthy person.

He wants the citizens of this country to believe all he is doing is for our good. Is he, Schumer, and Pelosi going to make this country great or are we? We sign away our freedom when we let the government take over our lives.

You (President-Schumer-Pelosi) are the ones trying to take democracy away from its citizens.

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory