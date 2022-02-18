Letter: Biden makes Trump look like an angel

Biden makes Trump look like an angel. Many things Biden said on the campaign trail and during his presidency have turned out to be lies: Here are just a few:

He said he would not make vaccines a mandate. But he did

He said anyone in his administration that showed disrespect he would fire on the spot, but Biden himself called a reporter a stupid SOB, and more, etc.

He said that he would get every American out of Afghanistan and not leave them behind. But he left some Americans behind and furthermore has forgotten them.

He said he would stop the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is worse

He said he never discussed and received any compensation from his son Hunter's foreign dealings. False. Hunter's laptop is full of evidence disputing that claim — the press covered it up as usual.

He said he would unite our country but only has divided the country more

He has compromised our country and safety issues by his continuous lies.