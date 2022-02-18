Letter: Biden makes Trump look like an angel

Biden makes Trump look like an angel. Many things Biden said on the campaign trail and during his presidency have turned out to be lies: Here are just a few:
He said he would not make vaccines a mandate. But he did
He said anyone in his administration that showed disrespect he would fire on the spot, but Biden himself called a reporter a stupid SOB, and more, etc.
He said that he would get every American out of Afghanistan and not leave them behind. But he left some Americans behind and furthermore has forgotten them.
He said he would stop the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is worse
He said he never discussed and received any compensation from his son Hunter's foreign dealings. False. Hunter's laptop is full of evidence disputing that claim — the press covered it up as usual.
He said he would unite our country but only has divided the country more
He has compromised our country and safety issues by his continuous lies.
He has reversed Trump's policies and now we have inflation soaring, expectation of war, more divide within the country, lack of support for our men in blue, open borders for the agenda of a one-world government. He is protecting Ukraine's border while letting drugs, human trafficking, and illegal immigrants without vaccinations and IDs cross our southern border and in the night being flown to their desired location on our tax dollars.
You may be a Trump-hater fueled by the lies the media and the Democratic party told on him, but did you hear or do you want to hear the Russian hoax was just that — a hoax produced by Hillary's campaign?
Joe Rogan is right. Much of what the media and Democrats said to be misinformation and conspiracy theories are turning out to be true because now the truth is coming out. Trump was the chosen person to expose the corrupt government and media. It is also being exposed to the state and local levels.
I will give credit where credit is due. COVID-19, Biden and his corrupt administration, progressives, and the media have woken up we Americans to the misuse and abuse of our government. Anything the government gets involved in is taking more of our money and they don't have our best interest at heart.
So, all you Americans who are dedicated to the "Constitution and the American people" and are fighting back, thank you. We need to work together as much as possible as a team. We have let them take away our freedoms and destroy our lives little by little. Let's Make America Great Again!
Sandra Bolick
Conover