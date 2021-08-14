Letter: Biden is killing the country

Have you ever seen some people make mistakes and then keep on making the same ones over and over?

Can you believe we still have people who think Biden and his administration are doing a good job? Everywhere you go, everything you do, and even if you do nothing, cost you more money. All our enemies, our rivals in global economy, our worst nightmares, have become much worse. Soon our most staunch allies will turn on us, because of the crazy foreign relationships that Biden has with their enemies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, I see people writing in here about how great Biden is. Even while he is killing this country every day, with the border situation. You have heard of the death by a thousand cuts? This is the death of a country by millions of cuts walking in every day and night. We all make mistakes; things we really regret we did in our past. And trust me, you will remember them when you are in your late years. Things we did; things we said. Things we can’t take back. Things we know we will have to take to the grave with us.