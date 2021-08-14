Letter: Biden is killing the country

Have you ever seen some people make mistakes and then keep on making the same ones over and over?
Can you believe we still have people who think Biden and his administration are doing a good job? Everywhere you go, everything you do, and even if you do nothing, cost you more money. All our enemies, our rivals in global economy, our worst nightmares, have become much worse. Soon our most staunch allies will turn on us, because of the crazy foreign relationships that Biden has with their enemies.
Still, I see people writing in here about how great Biden is. Even while he is killing this country every day, with the border situation. You have heard of the death by a thousand cuts? This is the death of a country by millions of cuts walking in every day and night. We all make mistakes; things we really regret we did in our past. And trust me, you will remember them when you are in your late years. Things we did; things we said. Things we can’t take back. Things we know we will have to take to the grave with us.
Think about it. You will when you are looking at taking it with you into the forever. Because that’s the only things you can take. Will you take compliance in the destruction of the greatest country on earth? Did you help this corrupt bunch of thieves destroy this country? You believe their words, not their deeds. Too late when the deed is done! I have many regrets, and I will have to take them into the forever. But helping this corrupt government won’t be one of them. People need to stand up, straighten out, and take heed.