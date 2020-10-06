Letter: Biden is a bully and not a moderate

Caryn Gibson's defense and support of Joe Biden is an absolute farce.

First, she state Biden is a moderate. That is far from the truth. Biden, if elected is going to raise your taxes by $4 trillion. Also Biden is going to be a puppet controlled by the Bernie Bolsheviks and the radical wing of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This group espouses the Green New Deal which will cost $92 trillion. The U.S. economy cannot sustain this. But what do they care?

Second, Miss Gibson says Biden is not a bully. Really? Biden had a town hall meeting and an elderly gentleman asked Biden a question Biden did not like. He called him fatso and challenged the elderly man to a pushup contest. Biden also called a young college co-ed "a lying dog-faced pony soldier." But he's not a bully.

Thirdly, Miss Gibson says Biden won't suck up to a dictator. Is that why Biden stated China is not a threat to the United States? Maybe it is because Biden's son got a sweet deal from China that enriched him and dad greatly. But Biden won't suck up.

If Joe Biden is elected president of the United States, you will see this country devolve from a thriving capitalist free enterprise system to a debilitating socialist, Marxist regime.

Greg Auten

Maiden NC