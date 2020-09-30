 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden has made country better place to live, work
This letter is in response to Vince LeGrand. Here is a pro-Biden letter. Joe Biden is one of the few senators whose net wealth was the same when he went in to Congress as when he came out. He wasn’t in the government to make money, he was in it to serve our country. He led our country through one of the worst financial crises and brought us back from the point of falling into a depression.

He is a man of integrity and honor. You ask who has made the country a better place to live and work? Joe Biden, hands down. He will continue to make it better. Build Back Better.

Kelley Walker

Hickory NC

