Letter: Biden has hurt economy and selected VP based on color, gender
Let's think this through on how Biden has helped the middle class and our economy. Oh yeah, the price of gas, groceries, food, lumber etc. went up significantly. He caused a loss of thousands of jobs with an executive order he signed so Russia could have a pipeline and have a booming economy and make money from our tax dollars only to shut ours down (Duh — what thinking).

He has yet to put all the children back in schools thanks to his listening ear from the unions. He has caused a border crisis and is sneaking kids into mostly red states in the middle of the night so he can indoctrinate them so they will vote Democratic (socialism). He has paid with our tax dollars illegal immigrants and convicts stimulus money. He promised unity (joke). He will raise the corporate tax rates which will be passed on to consumers who buy the products which will affect the middle class greatly. He has caused many small businesses to close, along with the fact many businesses cannot find enough workers to work because the government pays them more to sit at home. (I don't blame them, I blame the Biden administration.)

Biden is determined to divide Americans with the critical race theory and defunding the police policies. This particularly hurts the low income and middle class. Before the pandemic, we were 17 trillion dollars in debt and according to Biden's spending plan if passed we will double that figure in 10 years! He is an "incredible business man." Do you want to hand over your checkbook to him? That is what we are doing.

May our country never elect another "white supremacist racist" as he has turned out to be. He chose his incompetent VP because of gender and color!

Sandra Bolick

Conover

