Letter: Biden doesn't deserve our support

Tell me it ain't so Joe,
— that you left Americans and our allies behind while a terrorist group will continue to torture and control their outcomes
Tell me it ain't so Joe,
— that you went on vacation while Americans and allies were fighting to come home because of your decision
Tell me it ain't so Joe,
—that you lied to the people when you said you had no other option but to sacrifice them
Tell me it ain't so Joe,
— that while those Americans and allies were left behind, you had a press conference about a vaccine booster
Tell me it ain't so Joe,
— that you left 85 billion dollars worth of equipment with our technology so our enemies could use it against us
Tell me it ain't so Joe,
— you are vetting and doing background checks on our Afghanistan allies but you are letting murderers, cartel, covid positive people, and unqualified people to enter our borders openly.
Tell me it ain't so Joe,
— that you looked into the camera and said you take responsibility for the decision you made in Afghanistan but no responsibility in the chaos and the torture and deaths of these people
Tell me it ain't so Joe,
— that you have now made us energy dependent and you are begging foreign countries to produce more oil and they said "no"
Tell me it ain't so Joe,
— that inflation is upon us due to your selfish and arrogant decision making
Tell me it ain't so Joe,
— that you want every American to get vaccinated while there are many conflicting reports regarding the vaccine, treatments, and each individual's health situation Are you really asking the American people to trust you after what you have done to us? If Trump were President and by rights he should be, most of these pro-vaccine people would have a different opinion now.
Behavior defines reality and anyone who defends Biden should be taken to a country run by terrorists and left behind because this is how much Biden thinks of you as an American and anyone who has helped Americans!
Sandra Bolick,
Conover