Letter: Biden doesn't deserve our support

Tell me it ain't so Joe,

— that you left Americans and our allies behind while a terrorist group will continue to torture and control their outcomes

Tell me it ain't so Joe,

— that you went on vacation while Americans and allies were fighting to come home because of your decision

Tell me it ain't so Joe,

—that you lied to the people when you said you had no other option but to sacrifice them

Tell me it ain't so Joe,

— that while those Americans and allies were left behind, you had a press conference about a vaccine booster

Tell me it ain't so Joe,

— that you left 85 billion dollars worth of equipment with our technology so our enemies could use it against us

Tell me it ain't so Joe,

— you are vetting and doing background checks on our Afghanistan allies but you are letting murderers, cartel, covid positive people, and unqualified people to enter our borders openly.

Tell me it ain't so Joe,