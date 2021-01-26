Letter: Biden didn't follow his own rule

On his first day in the Oval Office, Joe Biden signed a number of Executive Orders. One of those orders is a mask mandate. One of its provisions requires the wearing a mask whenever someone is on federal land. After all, according to him, wearing a mask is a patriotic thing to do.

That very same evening, he was at the Lincoln Memorial talking to several members of the media. All of them were wearing masks, but Joe Biden was not wearing a mask.

Way to go on his first day ... do as I say, not as I do.

Vincent LeGrand

Newton NC