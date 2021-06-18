Letter: Biden, Democrats putting laws in effect to remain in power

People in America wake up. Do you want to owe your lives to the government? Do you want President Biden and his party to make sure they can tell you how to vote? Because they are cleverly putting laws into effect so that no matter what the people want in the future, they are making sure your vote won't matter — they will remain in power from now on.

The Democratic party is giving, giving, and letting everyone into this country for the simple reason so they can remain in charge — all will remain loyal to Biden and his party. Getting some help from time to time can be beneficial but to expect it only makes for dependence.

Democrats are already creating a way to pass things they want without needing Republican approval. That is not right! President Biden is so busy doing other things to distract people's attention, so they will not spend time realizing he is subtlety behind our backs — quietly and methodically making sure to remain in power for years to come.

If they can control what you do and say, is that freedom?

I think not!

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory