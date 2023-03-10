During his presidential campaign Joe Biden promised to have the most diverse cabinet and staff in history. He made no mention of having competency as a requirement.

He has pretty much lived up to his promise of diversity by assembling the most incompetent White House staff in America’s almost 250 years of history. Starting at and including the president, not a single one, including the lone Trump carryover, FBI Director Christopher Wray, is worth a twit. If they were, this country would not be declining like we are. We will continue our decline as long as these clowns are in office.

Kacklin’ Kamala has done nothing (some will argue that the VP isn’t supposed to do anything) but bear a title, take up space, and breathe. Wasn’t she appointed as Border Czar? She certainly has excelled there, but of course she is looking for the long-term solution by giving away millions to crooked South American governments to keep their citizens home. Yep, that is working well! Or should we talk about our successful withdrawal from Afghanistan and the millions of dollars of equipment left for the Taliban, or maybe blame the grocery stores for ever-increasing food prices, or the oil companies for gas prices.

Yes, it is clear diversity does not translate to competency. What ever happened to choosing the “best qualified?" Not, I choose you because you are (fill in the blank).

Larry Eckard

Hickory