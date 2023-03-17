After listening to the Left with Joe Biden at the top and imposing their agenda on us Americans, I think they are Alex Murdaugh on steroids. They lied about the Russian hoax, Hunter Biden laptop story, Covid and the shots, Afghanistan, open borders and drugs coming into our country. They are helping the cartels make millions of dollars. They have pushed climate activism which is the largest hoax for power and greed only, as well as the January 6 cover-up and setup, changing election laws and going around the rules, etc.

They have murdered more people than Alex Murdaugh did with the fentanyl coming through the open borders. They are thieves with our money and what it is actually being spent for (no transparency) etc.

Thanks to our new speaker and the pressuring of some of the Republican Party, they are showing and telling the truth! I hope something is done but so far they are not being held accountable whatsoever.

Sandra Bolick

Conover