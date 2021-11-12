Letter: Biden and Harris must go

Americans had better wake up, it’s time to send Biden and Harris to the swamp and take Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer with them. I have gone through some rough times in my almost 80 years, but this is the worst.

I thought Jimmy Carter was the worst in my time. Biden and Harris will go down in history as the worst and I am sure a lot feels the way I do.

I can remember when gas was less than 20 cents a gallon and a Pepsi was 5 cents. We thought that was bad. When I first went to work, I was making $40 a week after taxes and insurance was took out and brought home around $32 a week.

I used to pick up the paper and read things Sandra Bolick writes. She tells it like it is, but anything from Biden or Harris says it’s a bunch of bull and not worth the paper it is printed on. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris should go to the bunker and take Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi with them. But be sure and take them plenty of ice cream, for I hope they are there a long time.

Thanks and God Bless America,

Virginia L. Butler

Hickory