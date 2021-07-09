 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden an embarrassment to United States
0 Comments
alert

Letter: Biden an embarrassment to United States

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden is an embarrassment to the United States of America. His gaffes, forgetfulness, and inattentiveness were on full display to the world at the G-7 and NATO conferences. He refused to hold a joint press conference after his meeting with Putin. His handlers knew that in such a setting Biden would come across as weak.

It is shameful that the president is a hollow, senile old man who needs to be closely managed by his wife and staffers to ensure that he “doesn’t get in trouble” for saying something that diverges from the radical, leftist agenda.

Hopefully, conservative “America First” Republicans will take control of the House and Senate in the 2022 elections. With majorities, Republicans will be able to stop the Biden regime’s destruction of the United States.

Vincent LeGrand

Newton

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert