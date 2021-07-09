Letter: Biden an embarrassment to United States

Joe Biden is an embarrassment to the United States of America. His gaffes, forgetfulness, and inattentiveness were on full display to the world at the G-7 and NATO conferences. He refused to hold a joint press conference after his meeting with Putin. His handlers knew that in such a setting Biden would come across as weak.

It is shameful that the president is a hollow, senile old man who needs to be closely managed by his wife and staffers to ensure that he “doesn’t get in trouble” for saying something that diverges from the radical, leftist agenda.

Hopefully, conservative “America First” Republicans will take control of the House and Senate in the 2022 elections. With majorities, Republicans will be able to stop the Biden regime’s destruction of the United States.

Vincent LeGrand

Newton