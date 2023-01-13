Letter: Best stay woke to the real threats to US

“Will wokeism rouse believers to revolution in the 21st. century, beginning in America?" is a question posed in a recent letter to the editor. Since I had never given much thought to that question, it was off to Wikipedia for some research on a word that until the last few years, meant the opposite of being asleep. The word earned an entry in 2017 into the Oxford English Dictionary.

In African American Vernacular English, AAVE for short, the word is called an adjective and means alert to racial prejudice and discrimination but can also be used as a noun and verb.

Hmm, should I now say woke or awakened? The social injustice version of the word first appeared in a piece written in 1923. Jass musician Lead Belly’s 1938 song, "Scottsboro Boys," has a line, “so I advise everybody, be a little careful — best stay woke."

Dating myself, in 1962 it took on a beatnik twist in a N.Y. Times article. “If you are woke you dig it.” The word was heard during the Civil Rights movement and in Martin Luther King’s speeches.

Around 2010 the word broadened to include sexism, identity politics, social justice, and white privilege but I found no indication that it could spark revolution. Along comes Trump, COVID-19 and the debate over alternative cures, vaccines, and masks, LGBQT matters, climate change and the word now can now be applied to debates surrounding all kinds of issues. But how does it apply to a revolution in America?

There is even a Church of Woke and I am armed with trivia about wokeism. That’s good, I suppose. I can rest well to be woke, knowing that sensitivity to social injustice and discrimination and concern for our climate, our overall health and well-being, etc. is a good thing.

So as Lead Belly advised years before Steve Bannon thought he had a silver bullet for winning elections pushing wokeism, “be a little careful — best stay woke” to the real threats to our democratic Republic.

David Turman

Hickory