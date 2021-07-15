Letter: Be suspicious of conspiracy theories, scrutinize the media

An issue facing our country today isn't so much Republican or Democrat party differences, but rather the inability for the general public to differentiate between factual and non-factual information.

Why is that? Political and special interest groups are not totally to blame, as they represent a particular group of folks who support and agree with certain ideas and ideologies. There is value and sound reasoning within opposing diverse groups. However, our democratic republic is stronger and better served when free trade through civil discourse takes place between said groups. This American democratic machine is too large and complex to do otherwise.

Neither Republicans or Democrats have all the correct solutions to complex issues. We all need to put our bias aside long enough to hear each other and respond in meaningful positive ways. With that said, the road to right action on any issue or project should be achieved in my opinion, by reason discovered by knowledge. One reason this is so hard to come by today is because of how our information media functions today. Finding the truth or road to reason isn't easy to come by. It has become the position of the far left and far right media that if they need to skew the truth to put down the opposition or to promote their agenda, then that is OK, I say that is NOT OK.