Letter: Be suspicious of conspiracy theories, scrutinize the media

An issue facing our country today isn't so much Republican or Democrat party differences, but rather the inability for the general public to differentiate between factual and non-factual information.
Why is that? Political and special interest groups are not totally to blame, as they represent a particular group of folks who support and agree with certain ideas and ideologies. There is value and sound reasoning within opposing diverse groups. However, our democratic republic is stronger and better served when free trade through civil discourse takes place between said groups. This American democratic machine is too large and complex to do otherwise.
Neither Republicans or Democrats have all the correct solutions to complex issues. We all need to put our bias aside long enough to hear each other and respond in meaningful positive ways. With that said, the road to right action on any issue or project should be achieved in my opinion, by reason discovered by knowledge. One reason this is so hard to come by today is because of how our information media functions today. Finding the truth or road to reason isn't easy to come by. It has become the position of the far left and far right media that if they need to skew the truth to put down the opposition or to promote their agenda, then that is OK, I say that is NOT OK.
Our media, sad to say, has become mouthpieces for political gain. As we have seen, counterfeit facts can and have polarized, alienated, rouse misdirected rage, and formed social division. Even the moderate media find it hard to tell it like it is. This is not news but rather an agenda that, when entrenched, offers only tunnel vision with no peripheral vision. Unfortunately, we as individuals have been affected in the same way.
Reason discovered by knowledge is the best approach to discovering the facts and achieving correct action. Reason and knowledge assume a universal value which when applied means we all benefit. The information media goes to great lengths to move us from reason derived by knowledge to a mindless bias which feeds the will.
So what should we do to sort out the truth? First of all, we need to be very careful and suspicious of conspiracy theories. Secondly, we should scrutinize our news media. Watching our favorite media channel is OK, however, be smart. Check it out against opposing media channels and other sources such as newspapers and books authored by writers who have put a lot of time researching their subject.
I remember Walter Cronkite, a very popular news reporter back in the '60s ( telling my age), advising the general public to read novels in order to get a clearer understanding of social conditions. His reasoning behind this advice is that generally novels are written around social conditions and events. My point in all this is; weigh information carefully before settling in on what you believe to be factual and true. Be very skeptical of internet daily information. Anyone and everyone can print whatever they want without any accountability.
In conclusion, apply reasoning through knowledge would tell us as citizens that conservative thinking is a healthy counterbalance to liberal thinking and vice versa. Realizing the value of both is critical to our success as a democracy. They are a counter balance to each other. Our founding fathers knew this to be true from the very beginning. Maybe if we as citizens practice peripheral vision in lieu of tunnel vision, our elected officials will get the message and do the same.