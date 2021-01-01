Letter: Be proud of democracy, don't let Trump destroy it

It's hard to believe Trump is still fighting the wrong fight along with his shrinking group of sycophants. The election is over and all 50 states have certified it, even after recounts in many of them.

He keeps yelling rigged though there has been absolutely NO proof of that. If it were rigged, why have so many down-ballot Republicans won their election? It’s all on the same piece of paper, all electronically scanned. The courts have overruled him, even Republican judges have tossed his cases out. The Texas initiative to have four other states toss out their election results were thrown out by the Supreme Court.

I was happy to see our Republican congressmen Patrick McHenry did not support the initiative. I don’t agree with his politics but his act shows he is a man of principle.

There are many people of both parties that are principled. We may disagree on policy but we don’t disagree on wanting America to always be better. Patriotism is not defined by a political party.