Letter: Be open to change of mind

We are living in an age of division and opinion where we are quick to choose sides and slow to reconsider. This is undoubtedly an issue despite which side of anything you are applied. It is more than common that your opinion aligns with the rest of the congregation on the other popular topics. Why must these opinions and topics come in a neat package that cannot be returned or exchanged?

The argument can easily be made that most of these repetitive narratives are political, moral, or social. The more difficult argument is that any one perspective must be congruent with a select set of others in order to be valid, but based on popular focus, this argument is not a difficult case. For example, a person that supports the seconded amendment but feels abortion should be a matter of choice is, according to masses, just confused fool walking the aisle.

Perhaps the more urgent issue is that with the flood of information available, why are we bombarded with the same narrow agenda? What we have created is not just a select group of inflexible tribes. We are now tribe members too focused on the sounds around us to consider what else might need to be considered.

Even though the media makes it a challenge to see the forest for the trees, the true fault lies with those consuming the information. What we need as individuals is the ability to change our minds and look at the biggest picture. What we need as society is to view changing one's mind as the product of a well informed, free-thinking human being, and to encourage a wider range of discussion.

William Eudy

Hickory