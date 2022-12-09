Letter: Bashing Biden doesn't erase tumultuous Trump years

A recent letter suggested that the political left seeks a tribal democracy. The writer asserted in a previous letter that Democrats created the abortion issue to run on, but the facts point to the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision as the source of that issue in the 2022 election.

The letter could be characterized as the musings of a conservative refusing to accept that the conservatism of our Founders has been replaced with extremism, nonsense like Critical Race Theory in our schools, QANON, and behavior that serves neither the interest of the individual or democracy.

Bashing Biden for things neither he nor any president can control doesn’t erase the tumultuous Trump years or the fact that his victory in 2016 was built on grievance, fear, pitting race against race, and religion against religion.

What is the problem with like-minded individuals coalescing around common interest to bring about change? Elizabeth Stanton or Susan B. Anthony didn’t alone win the right to vote. It was a 70-year effort by women fighting for the right to vote. The same can be said for civil rights, workers’ rights, LGBTQ rights, etc.

I find it puzzling that people negatively spin what is the normal, logical way to bring about societal change as tribal democracy.

Factions do exist in our country that don’t like our democratic form of government, especially when elections don’t go to suit them. Those factions were on display on Jan. 6, and many are now paying the price for their behavior.

Democrats have a 100-year track record of delivering for the individual from Social Security to Medicare to civil rights to the recent investment in our infrastructure. No amount of fact-altering spin, Biden bashing, and passing over the Trump years and his hold on the Republican Party alters that fact.

David Turman

Hickory