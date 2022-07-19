Letter: Barnette knows what works when it comes to leading schools

As a former teacher myself, I would like to recommend Leslie Barnette for the Catawba County School Board. She has many years of varied educational experience.

Leslie has been a teacher assistant, teacher, principal, and served at the Central Office. Leslie is very knowledgeable and has much first-hand experience on what is needed for teachers and students. She knows what works and what doesn’t.

I have worked some years with her and know first-hand what high-quality work Leslie does. I can’t imagine anyone being more qualified to be a positive help to Catawba County Schools!

Nancy McGhee

Newton