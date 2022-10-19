Letter: Barnette knows our schools, community

I am honored to recommend Leslie H. Barnette for re-election to the Catawba County School Board. Leslie has the experience, knowledge, expertise, and integrity to represent all of the citizens of Catawba County.

Leslie’s mother was a cafeteria worker, and her father was a janitor for many years for Catawba County Schools. Leslie’s children attended Catawba County Schools and her grandchildren attend North Carolina public schools.

Leslie has worked as a teacher’s assistant, teacher, bus driver, assistant principal, and principal in Catawba County Schools; as well as, in surrounding counties. She also worked for Catawba County Schools in the central office as director of elementary education, oversaw federal programs, early head start, and pre-K programs.

Leslie has served on the Catawba County School Board for the past four years and has been its chairperson for the past two years.

Leslie’s son served in our military with tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Leslie is devoted to serving the children and families of Catawba County. She knows education inside and out and relies on her knowledge and faith when making decisions.

I personally believe that no one is more qualified to serve on our Catawba County School Board.

Debra S. Hoke

Hickory