Letter: Banning books won't protect your children

Banning books won’t protect your children

This letter is in response to the article Residents Air Concerns in the April 27, 2022, edition.

I understand the desire of parents wanting to protect their children from everything they possibly can. However, banning certain books will not protect them. By removing books, some children will immediately want to know why these books were banned and find a way to read them to satisfy their curiosity. If not now, then when they go away to college.

On the other hand, by removing these books you have essentially taken away the freedom of those who do want to read them or at least made it more difficult for them. Taking away any freedoms does not sit well with most people.

There is a solution that I think would satisfy both groups. Raise and teach your children how to discern what is good for them and what isn’t. You have a finite amount of time to teach and model behaviors and beliefs to your children before they are off on their own. You then have to trust that you have done the best you could.

As far as books are concerned, they may read one and decide you were correct and carefully select their reading material from then on. They may never read something you wouldn’t approve of or they may disregard your teachings all together and read whatever sounds exciting or important to them. The point is, you can’t remove everything in their path, they must learn to make choices. They will make mistakes not only in the books they choose but in most aspects of their lives. Teaching them discernment and how to handle their choices (good and bad) will better serve them then removing books from a library.

No one said being a parent would be easy.

Barbara Lydick

Newton