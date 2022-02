Across the land we read of Chad Carswell’s determined stand to remain unvaccinated — even in the face of death. (He’s declining a coronavirus vaccine at the expense of a lifesaving transplant: ‘I was born free, I’ll die free,’ WaPo, January 31, 2022.)

Given his belligerent stance, and given my hunch that this is not at all the only thing dear boy Chad might be a tad oppositional about, I say: Attaboy, Chad, attaboy!