Letter: Arrival of Wildcat will be something to celebrate

The Hickory Aviation Museum is a place I have written about before. Now, in 2021, with COVID being overcome by great works and sacrifice, it is again appropriate to write about the museum.
To the enormous credit of many people who volunteer, the museum is thankfully reopened, and looking forward to showing you old favorites and also introducing you to some brand-new planes in 2021. For the benefit of the reader, I will be writing about an old favorite and a future newcomer to HAM.
With reference to one of our current aircraft, I think one worth mentioning is our much beloved F-14 “Tomcat” fighter. The Air Superiority Fighter is immortalized thanks to "Top Gun" and "JAG." These two shows may have made her a pop icon, but the plane itself did the work of making herself a legend among aviators and pilots around the world. She has the distinction however, of being the end of an era, you see, the name Tomcat stands out because of course, it has "cat" in the name. She was the last in a long line of aircraft from some folks at a company called Grumman. Grumman ceased to be in 1994, after it merged with Northrop, the same year I was born. Yet, before the Tomcat, there were other cats as well, including the very first “cat.”
One of those planes was the first of the “cat” series. She was a small, stubby winged little aircraft that carried Naval aviators off to war in circumstances far removed from the pop days of the Tomcat. See the year was 1941, and Naval aviators will be confronted with being thrust into World War II. Their primary fighter plane? The Grumman F4F “Wildcat” fighter. She was a short stubby winged fighter that packed a special punch and cocooned her pilots with survival features her formidable opponent the Zero could only dream of having. This was the plane you see in movies like "Midway." This is one of the planes that saved the world in the Pacific in 1941 and 1942. In 2021, we are being given the rare honor of displaying a Grumman Wildcat and the museum is beyond proud of being given responsibility for this aircraft. For those of you interested in this vital piece of history, take note of her arrival, come visit, and be sure to tip your hat to that lady, the Wildcat.