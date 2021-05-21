Letter: Arrival of Wildcat will be something to celebrate

The Hickory Aviation Museum is a place I have written about before. Now, in 2021, with COVID being overcome by great works and sacrifice, it is again appropriate to write about the museum.

To the enormous credit of many people who volunteer, the museum is thankfully reopened, and looking forward to showing you old favorites and also introducing you to some brand-new planes in 2021. For the benefit of the reader, I will be writing about an old favorite and a future newcomer to HAM.

With reference to one of our current aircraft, I think one worth mentioning is our much beloved F-14 “Tomcat” fighter. The Air Superiority Fighter is immortalized thanks to "Top Gun" and "JAG." These two shows may have made her a pop icon, but the plane itself did the work of making herself a legend among aviators and pilots around the world. She has the distinction however, of being the end of an era, you see, the name Tomcat stands out because of course, it has "cat" in the name. She was the last in a long line of aircraft from some folks at a company called Grumman. Grumman ceased to be in 1994, after it merged with Northrop, the same year I was born. Yet, before the Tomcat, there were other cats as well, including the very first “cat.”