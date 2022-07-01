Letter: Are we reaching point of last resort as our forefathers did?

So, you think your vote doesn’t matter? Here’s roughly how it goes.

We sit out elections leaving others to look after our interests. Or we think the result of the vote won’t affect us anyway. Or we are too busy to vote, maybe next year.

Or we go to our local polls, cast our votes, quickly scanning for the Big R or the Big D and vote the party because that’s what we’ve always done, “what my daddy did, by god!” Issues and policies, be damned. Sometimes we vote based on a single issue.

The outcomes of elections are largely determined by gerrymandering designed by the party in power to preserve and increase their power until those in the other party have no power at all. It becomes the classic death spiral. Those in power get even more power and the rest of us essentially have no representation.

So, we send our congressmen to Washington where they elect their leaders in the House and Senate. Those leaders have enormous power to control the outcomes of legislation and lots of money and positions to hand out to their most loyal members. Congressmen who fall in line are rewarded and more beholden to their congressional leaders than to their nameless constituents back home.

These folks then push their own agendas like the confirmation of Supreme Court justices who are appointed for life and make the calls on the laws of the land on separation of church and state, gun rights, same sex marriage, civil rights, privacy, immigration, abortion, climate change interventions, healthcare, etc.

“Oh, crap!” we suddenly say one day when someone tells us what we want, need or used to be available is illegal. Or maybe we find some religion now determines our civil laws, as the Taliban and al Qaeda insist on in countries like Afghanistan, sharia laws, that go beyond the practice of one’s faith to become the law of the land.

But it’s too late we find. The party who gerrymandered their way to power are in total control and the only thing that can change that now is a bloody revolution. Don’t rule it out as we celebrate the Fourth of July. Our forefathers had reached the point of last resort, giving their lives for the freedoms we are giving up with the votes we cast or those we surrendered because we thought they didn’t matter anyway.

Beverly Finney

Hickory