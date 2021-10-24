Letter: Are we failing due to racism or low standards?

In an effort to eliminate systemic racism that some feel targets minority and low-income students, many schools across the country have performed an "equity evaluation" and identified specific actions that must be taken to correct these inequities.

These schools will no longer give an “F” to students that turn in low-quality work. In addition, this new grading system will no longer reflect a students disruptive behavior, or whether they were absent or tardy, or even whether the assignment was completed on time. These things “perpetuate systemic racism.”

In another effort to eliminate systemic racism, the University of California system’s board of regents are abandoning the SAT and ACT tests that have been used for decades to determine a student’s readiness for college. Many claim these tests are biased against minority and low-income students. To me, the equation: 2+2=4 is not biased. But what do I know?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is my uninformed opinion that instead of lowering expectations for students, school boards should diversify the curriculum toward the unique needs of students by helping each student meet high academic expectations.

Policies such as this new grading system do not eliminate inequities or systemic racism, but to me, are examples of the “Bigotry of Low Expectations.”