Letter: Are we electing the government we deserve?

Speaking for myself, although there are lots of like minds, I am beyond tired of certain members of this Congress.

Columnist Kathleen Parker is right: the Senate is more like a daycare than the wise deliberative body it was established to be. Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, and Marsha Blackburn are all prepubescent with their silliness, drama and tantrums. Mitch McConnell, an autocracy all in himself, has single-handedly set the country back half a century and undermined the integrity of the Supreme Court. I throw Joe Manchin into the same lot for different reasons.

The House has its share of carnival clowns with a dangerous twist: Madison Cawthorn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mo Brooks, and Jim Jordan. I add Virginia Foxx, who is long on heated soundbites, short on solutions.

What worries me most is these miscreant legislators didn’t appoint themselves to Congress. We, the American people, sent them with our blessing to conduct the country’s business on our behalf. What does this say about us? What does it portend for the country’s future?

Seems our penchant for reality TV has overlaid our politics. We like the hyped emotions, soap opera story lines, and the titillating craziness we get from some in this Congress. For another, we feel more at home when big issues are dumbed down to slogans and sloppy soundbites that don’t require us to think critically or be knowledgeable enough to navigate the ambiguities of issues.

We’re exposing our ignorance of how democracy works, of history and the way our economy relies on a complex interdependence that makes it possible for us to thrive, even to survive. We seemingly want our children to be ignorant, too, as we ban books, bind teachers and balk at funding the public education that makes democracy work. Per Jefferson: “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people."

We’re on a dangerous path, flirting with authoritarianism out of our ignorance. We’ve no idea how a dictatorial government could impact even small affairs of our daily lives. Ask the Russians, the Chinese or any of 22 countries in Africa.

It’s been phrased in different ways, but Jefferson said it like this: “The Government you elect is the government you deserve.” We should give serious consideration to our votes, then show up at the polls to express our thoughtfully informed convictions lest we get the government we’ve asked for and regret it.

Beverly Finney

Hickory