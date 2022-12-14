Letter: Are devastating crises a possibility in America?

“There are now five ‘communist’ countries in the world . . . None of them evolved from socialism . . . it's revolution and civil war that are the catalysts” (“Socialism does not evolve into communism,” Verge Harvey, 11-30-22).

Good letter. But what are catalysts for revolution and civil war?

The Great Courses has a superb offering, “The Rise of Communism: From Marx to Lenin.” Extrapolating from Russian reality in 1917, catalysts for revolution today might be, in order:

1. Wide propagation among activists of an oppressor/oppressed moral framework: Marxism stirred its faithful to revolution in the 20th century, beginning in Russia. Will Wokeism rouse believers to revolution in the 21st century, beginning in America? The swift transformation of higher education is worrisome.

2. Severe national crises: Examples: humiliation in war, Russia was losing World War I in 1917; economic devastation; government incompetence. Are devastating crises a possibility in America?

3. A triggering incident: an egregiously disproportionate government response to a minor protest. FBI actions on many fronts are already setting off alarms.

4. Crumbling central authority: widespread confusion over who’s in charge, competing power centers, soldiers abandoning posts. No signs of that. But politicized federal agencies are undermining trust. Does woke military leadership explain recruitment challenges?

5. A vanguard of dedicated revolutionaries capable of conceiving and executing detailed plans for taking power: Lenin’s October Revolution of 1917. Are there Lenins of Wokeism among our own revolutionary vanguard —— biding their time — awaiting the right crisis?

Tom Shuford

Lenoir