Letter: Are COVID-19 vaccinations a matter of personal choice?

Fourth, a considerable number of COVID-19 patients lucky to survive are still suffering with long COVID, greatly reducing their quality of life. Too, the number of COVID-19 deaths has possibly been undercounted, because some people infected with COVID-19 died weeks or months following the initial infection as a result of heart failure or other conditions, which were triggered as a result of organ damage by the virus.

It is a fact that the more vaccines are administered, the less opportunity the virus has to spread and mutate, thus reducing the risk for everyone. Juxtaposing COVID-19 victims, who succumbed to the illness (314 in Catawba County, more than 606,000 in the US and over 4 million globally), to the freedom to choose vaccination is not justified. These victims are not collateral damage. Many could still be alive if guidelines would have been followed more closely, and many more deaths can still be prevented through vaccination.

Lastly, we should not compare the vaccination issue to the reproductive rights issue. Neither pregnancy nor abortion is contagious.