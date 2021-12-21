Letter: Americans fighting Americans will bring this great nation down

So what do we now have? We now have people like Mitch McConnell who had the audacity to say out loud in front of television cameras, "It is my job to make sure the Biden administration gets nothing done in the next four years." WTH? This is the "leader" of the GOP in the Senate saying his only job is to not allow anything to get done for America and Americans. What has become of Our Congress? If this does not disappoint or upset you then I have no idea what would.

So here is my thought: term limits. Yes we've all heard of them, The Senate and House have them but as long as you keep getting re-elected you can stay in until you fall over dead. But, please hear me out. What if just like a president who can serve two four-year terms and that's it, anyone in Congress whether it be The House or Senate can also only serve two terms. How about that? Why you ask? Well think about it. As it stands now, they spend more than half of their time raising money and campaigning for their reelection instead of doing actual work for their states and the people of their states. That's a fact. So if they didn't have to worry about that and knew their time was limited maybe just maybe this would bring people who are truly concerned with bringing, creating and causing change for their states and the people they represent. But regardless it would be better than this gridlock and non-action we are being forced to think is how it is supposed to be.