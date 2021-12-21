Letter: Americans fighting Americans will bring this great nation down

I recently wrote about how I felt let down by the GOP of my youth and my elders for allowing this to happen. Allow me to admit here and now that my disappointment is not only with the GOP but also the DNC. Both parties are just as much at fault as the other. What happened to the John McCains of Congress? That's the focus of my disappointment. These "real leaders" of whom I grew up watching and listening to and respecting because they were true American patriots, who put country over party and especially over loyalty to one man as if America needs a dictator.
But now we are stuck with these old dinosaurs of the Congress, the Diane Feinsteins, Chuck Grassleys, Mitch McConnells and Nancy Pelosis, who literally fall asleep in more Congressional hearings than they are awake for, this is not a joke or a funny punch line, but watch any hearing these folks are in. I have and I was in disbelief. And then there is this new breed of Congress members the Matt Gatez and AOCs who are so far right and left that they would rather make it on Fox or CNN for something they said just to get attention and a headline rather than doing their actual jobs for their states and people of their states. Whenever there is a vote no matter the issue it falls straight down party lines, meaning no one is willing to stand up for what is right, but only for their "side," sorry but this reminds me more of junior high school than the Congress of the United States of America.
So what do we now have? We now have people like Mitch McConnell who had the audacity to say out loud in front of television cameras, "It is my job to make sure the Biden administration gets nothing done in the next four years." WTH? This is the "leader" of the GOP in the Senate saying his only job is to not allow anything to get done for America and Americans. What has become of Our Congress? If this does not disappoint or upset you then I have no idea what would.
These career politicians who manage to stay in office for decades making money hand over fist from special interest groups and dark money are the true problem with America today! The base pay for a member of Congress is $174,000 a year! So how is Mitch McConnell worth $50 million and Nancy Pelosi over $200 million? You can look this up for yourself. And don't give me, "they make good investments, or it's family money." That just is not factual.
So here is my thought: term limits. Yes we've all heard of them, The Senate and House have them but as long as you keep getting re-elected you can stay in until you fall over dead. But, please hear me out. What if just like a president who can serve two four-year terms and that's it, anyone in Congress whether it be The House or Senate can also only serve two terms. How about that? Why you ask? Well think about it. As it stands now, they spend more than half of their time raising money and campaigning for their reelection instead of doing actual work for their states and the people of their states. That's a fact. So if they didn't have to worry about that and knew their time was limited maybe just maybe this would bring people who are truly concerned with bringing, creating and causing change for their states and the people they represent. But regardless it would be better than this gridlock and non-action we are being forced to think is how it is supposed to be.
I guess the ideas I am trying to present are:
1. What we have now is broken, obviously;
2. The people we have in charge couldn't care less and only are concerned with staying in and retaining power; and
3. What is it going to actually take for both sides Republicans and Democrats voters to realize that the problems aren't between us or because of us, but are engineered by these folks to keep us fighting amongst ourselves rather than waking up to the fact that it's them and their lack of morality and non-existent leadership?
Folks we must wake up to these facts and fast before we lose our precious democracy and set aside this us-versus-them mentality and realize that we the people are who they really work for and not the other way around. It's not MAGA people versus Democrats. We are all Americans, and whether you want to believe it or not you better believe Russia, China and all our other adversaries know this and are watching and praying for our self-destruction, because only Americans fighting other Americans will bring this great nation down.
Aaron Martin
Hickory