Letter: American dream -- one size doesn't fit all

“Has the American dream disappeared?” This is a question many are asking, but to ask it is to assume a singular mindset; namely, that there is only one definable “American dream.” We are a diverse people with many dreams and many opinions — one size doesn’t fit all. But we shouldn’t seek to dramatize our differences — there is a great deal of broad agreement among us about what is right and wrong, good and evil. This being said, the search for one’s dreams is not a recipe for violence even if it is demanded by the serious idealists. It is our Constitution that makes our living within diversity possible. Thus the American dream ought to be pursued and pursued with vigor, but within Constitutional boundaries. Those who step outside these boundaries and violate our laws should duly be punished.