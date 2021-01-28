Letter: American dream -- one size doesn't fit all

“Has the American dream disappeared?” This is a question many are asking, but to ask it is to assume a singular mindset; namely, that there is only one definable “American dream.” We are a diverse people with many dreams and many opinions — one size doesn’t fit all. But we shouldn’t seek to dramatize our differences — there is a great deal of broad agreement among us about what is right and wrong, good and evil. This being said, the search for one’s dreams is not a recipe for violence even if it is demanded by the serious idealists. It is our Constitution that makes our living within diversity possible. Thus the American dream ought to be pursued and pursued with vigor, but within Constitutional boundaries. Those who step outside these boundaries and violate our laws should duly be punished.
Yet, we don’t live in a perfect world. We have settled our differences internally and externally through rational adjustments to our Constitution and by violence, war, and mayhem. Among our leaders, some have lied, manipulated others, and clung to un-Constitutional ideologies. There are hate groups roaming through society seeking to destroy the common values that make their lives possible. Doubt and change and disintegrating corrosion from within and without, render our dreams and our democracy too precarious. As the 1970 Pogo cartoon said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Maybe Immanuel Kant was correct when he concluded, “Out of the crooked timber of humanity no straight thing was ever made.”
Through conflict and suffering, social and political cohesion have taken place in our society and will again occur. This will demand much from us, even putting our political differences aside. The mere existence of our positive, ethical values and our intentions to live under one Constitution make this possible. Maybe we have set our vision and hopes too high; maybe we are being impractical? Maybe all we can do is preserve an uneasy equilibrium that is constantly threatened and in constant need of repair.
To get back to some normalcy, moral decency must return, and not only to our elected officials, but to all of us. This will be a reconciling journey of healing one’s own troubled soul and reaching out and beyond self to families, friends, work associates, and into the community to uplift others, mending past mistakes, and seeking the best kind of life to live, of what it’s good to be. But, as Isaiah Berlin has said, “To force people into the neat uniforms demanded by dogmatically believed-in schemes is almost always the road to inhumanity. We can only do what we can; but that we must do, against difficulties.”
Joe Hester
Claremont NC