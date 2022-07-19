Letter: America’s descent into dystopia

Who didn’t see this coming? Restricting rights is the reason Republicans stole the SCOTUS seat in 2016 “because it’s election year” and, in 2020, rushed to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, two weeks before the election. They knew what they were doing, even as GOP-appointed judges said at their confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade was “established” and they “accepted” it. They. Just. Lied.

It’s Republicans’ plan for America: ensuring its descent into the dystopian nightmare they call “great."

With the overturn of Roe, we’ve landed into a theocracy. Twenty states already have or will soon ban abortions completely or practically so. If Roe’s precedent can be broken, what will be next? It can and will get worse. If personal privacy, autonomy, dignity and equality are not enough to support a woman’s right to her own body, then it’s all up for grabs.

You know what else is not literally written in the Constitution, and wasn’t “common law?" Contraception, interracial marriage, and same-sex marriage. Our standard now is what white male Christian men wanted in the 1800s, right? We have been seeing this backslide one step at a time. By Dec 2021, 440 bills have been introduced in 49 states to restrict voting rights. In Republican states, they passed. Instead of policies that benefit the majority, the GOP decided that suppressing the vote is more convenient.

The “culture wars” invented by the GOP is used as an excuse to ban books. America’s most evil forces also want history erased, because “it makes children uncomfortable." But erasing children and their parents is OK. The “don’t say gay” bill signed by DeSantis will make gay and transgender kids or their parents all but invisible. And if you voice disagreement, creating a law to retaliate is the response. Another “great” achievement?

Now that we have a SCOTUS applying an 1800s standard, when guns were muskets (everyone should be able to carry them everywhere!), women were irrelevant and black people were slaves. States can do whatever they want (except regulate guns!). Republican-controlled states are gladly taking us back to the 1800s.

The mid-term elections are coming. It’s time to show we don’t want "The Handmaid’s Tale" to be our reality. Otherwise, you might as well start checking if you’ll be “lucky” enough to be a servile “wife," or end up in the lower caste of Marthas or Handmaids.

Flavia Dietrich

Terrell