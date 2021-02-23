Letter: America can and should move on from Trump

From the moment Trump came down the escalator and opened his mouth, he gave himself away as an arrogant, narcissist. By the debates, he fully displayed his petty vindictiveness and immature name calling. That was enough to turn me off, yet he espoused a great agenda. When it came to the 2016 election I had a choice between two undesirables, so I held my nose and voted for Trump. He became more personally despicable over the next four years, but he implemented a number of great programs. Combine this with the fact that the Democrats were launching vicious attacks against him daily, and I held my nose again in 2020.
His four years in office were horrible. He couldn’t keep his mouth shut, and neither could the Democrats and the media. Speaker Pelosi and the media would launch unsubstantiated attacks, such as: “He’s unfit for office,” or, “He’s a racist,” or any number of things. Combine this with the Democrats encouraging people to get in the face of Republicans and harass them and intimidate them – after four years of Trump and his enemies, the country is fiercely divided.
The coup de grace came on January 6 when the redneck idiots stormed the Capitol. I don’t believe that this was Trump’s intention, but he certainly called for the “Stop the Steal” rally in D.C. and he was just too stupid to realize the effects his words were having on a small percentage of his followers. There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day. To quote Mitch McConnell, "The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president ... And their having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories, and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth.”
America can and should move on from Trump. There are a number of people who could implement his agenda without the arrogance and narcissism. Mike Pence and Nikki Haley are two fine examples, but it’s time to move on from the horrors that were Trumpism. If for no other reason than to shut up the nasty, visceral hate speech from the press and people such as Nancy Pelosi. God bless and reunite our great country.
Tom Allen
Hickory