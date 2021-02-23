Letter: America can and should move on from Trump

From the moment Trump came down the escalator and opened his mouth, he gave himself away as an arrogant, narcissist. By the debates, he fully displayed his petty vindictiveness and immature name calling. That was enough to turn me off, yet he espoused a great agenda. When it came to the 2016 election I had a choice between two undesirables, so I held my nose and voted for Trump. He became more personally despicable over the next four years, but he implemented a number of great programs. Combine this with the fact that the Democrats were launching vicious attacks against him daily, and I held my nose again in 2020.

His four years in office were horrible. He couldn’t keep his mouth shut, and neither could the Democrats and the media. Speaker Pelosi and the media would launch unsubstantiated attacks, such as: “He’s unfit for office,” or, “He’s a racist,” or any number of things. Combine this with the Democrats encouraging people to get in the face of Republicans and harass them and intimidate them – after four years of Trump and his enemies, the country is fiercely divided.