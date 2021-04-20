Letter: Am I my brother's keeper?

Then the Lord said to Cain, “Where is Abel your brother?” He said, “I do not know; am I my brother's keeper?”—Genesis 4:9 ESV

Certainly life presents us with many crises as well as choices; today is no exception. With the coronavirus and its variants sweeping the world, many are turning to their faith for answers and for spiritual security. What one cannot ignore is our personal moral responsibility to us and others. Some have turned to violence and protest, and others are in denial about the events of 1/6/21. Others have politicized medicine and the virus further confusing the situation. People are duly conflicted about their values, the value of life, and about their moral responsibilities to each other. Strangely, but obvious, many Americans are having doubts about the effectiveness and viability of democracy.