Letter: Am I my brother's keeper?

Then the Lord said to Cain, “Where is Abel your brother?” He said, “I do not know; am I my brother's keeper?”—Genesis 4:9 ESV
Certainly life presents us with many crises as well as choices; today is no exception. With the coronavirus and its variants sweeping the world, many are turning to their faith for answers and for spiritual security. What one cannot ignore is our personal moral responsibility to us and others. Some have turned to violence and protest, and others are in denial about the events of 1/6/21. Others have politicized medicine and the virus further confusing the situation. People are duly conflicted about their values, the value of life, and about their moral responsibilities to each other. Strangely, but obvious, many Americans are having doubts about the effectiveness and viability of democracy.
During the past 18 months many have felt the pressures of isolation and these pressures — psychological and economic — are existential realities not to be taken lightly. Yet, to neglect the moral aspect of our humanity by not wearing masks, or my gathering for parties, or for calling for large gatherings to be allowed prematurely are, in my opinion, guided by our selfish natures and not an understanding of being a part of a moral community. Uptight and with guns loaded, many are asserting and demanding their freedom to organize, demonstrate, and exercise their democratic liberties. But democracy cannot work effectively, maybe not at all, without personal responsibility and collective collaboration.
Democracy is a moral ideal, an act of caring for others, our nearby neighbors as well as strangers, and is a self-giving and other-regarding behavior. It is also transparent, a peeling off the shell in which we hide our mistakes and misfortunes, revealing our value-muddled underbelly solidifying our identity with others. It is built on our ability to empathize but doesn’t ask for perfection, only effort.
Most importantly being a democracy is a moral ideal involving a reaching beyond ourselves where we, indeed, find ourselves. Physicist Fritjof Capra (1996, "The Web of Life") reminds us that we are not a collection of isolated individuals but are an ecological network, interconnected and interdependent. He says, “Deep ecology recognizes the intrinsic value of all living beings and views humans as just a particular strand in the web of life.” This is an apt metaphor for “democracy.”
And so I ask, “Am I my brother's keeper?”
Joe Hester
Claremont