Letter: All lives are sacred, from conception to natural death

Which "Stand Against Violence" would you like to stand-up against? The black and white lives of police officers that were murdered? Police officers attacked with metal, stacked bricks, and wood objects; one young man is a paraplegic? The non-violent protesters that were injured during vicious criminal rioting/looting/assaulting people with wood planks? This was and is not protesting but criminal activity, allowable by a weak governing power.
Do you apologize for the shoot-out in Charlotte where over 100 shots were fired at a Juneteenth celebration, whereby four innocent souls, including a child were murdered and many others wounded? The Macy's employee who was repeatedly punched, full-fisted by an angry man with his pants buckled under his butt, exposing his tropical briefs? Isn’t this the same inexcusable behavior committed by a man who brutalizes a woman in domestic violence, which is punishable by law? What about the 7-year old girl shot in the head by a man just released from jail? No prom for her.
The toppling of monuments (another crime), except the Margaret Sanger statue - the woman who is still annihilating millions of black babies today? Why the desecration of Catholic statues, of religious saints who gave their lives to those in need? Setting buildings on fire without counting the cost of human life? Smashing windows, destroying storefronts, peoples' livelihoods, leaving their families financially, psychologically, and emotionally bankrupt? Stealing goods? THESE CRIMES have gone unpunished and the above is just the tip of the iceberg. Oh, insurance will pay? Not really – many of these things are exempt from insurance policies or pro-rated, not enough disbursement to start over.
If your church is not teaching the greatest commandment found in Matthew 22:36-40, then you are to blame for all this unrest. If your church is teaching the words of Jesus, you do not need to apologize. “Teacher, which commandment in the law is the greatest?” He said to him, “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and the first commandment. The second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. The whole law and the prophets depend on these two commandments.”
Unfortunately, we are all sinners and fall short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23). For many years, I have been taught the words of Jesus found in Matthew 22. Have I mastered it? NO – it’s a daily work-in-progress.
God created all mankind and none of us had a choice at birth. If we seek equality, none of us should expect the other to bow down, because that in and of itself is racist. Our knee should only bend to divinity. Roman 14:10-12: Why then do you judge your brother? Or you, why do you look down on your brother? For we shall all stand before the judgment seat of God; for it is written: “As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bend before me, and every tongue shall give praise to God. So [then] each of us shall give an account of himself [to God].
Hickory, we don't need vicious, Marxist, socialistic ideology propaganda promulgated by BLM who hate America. Our country is in the state of spiritual and political ruinous deprivation and discord cultivated by constant agitation, a feeding frenzy of headline news, whether in print, online, streamed or broadcasted.
America will not recover until we stop riding this emotional rollercoaster fueled by fake news, biased talk shows, comedians who should avoid politics, and the criminal reign of BLM. Christians of all colors, with our prayers, common sense, perseverance, focus, and patience, these are the wherewithal resources that will allow us to engage, encourage, suggest, and implement solutions to the ongoing crucial, critical societal problems playing havoc on our country.
I stand with those who believe, All Lives Are Sacred, from conception to natural death.
May God Bless You,
Bobby Speers
Hickory NC
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!