Letter: Alexander Central held memorable graduation in a difficult time

My son was in the graduating class of 2020 at Alexander Central High School this year. I am sure you know this was a difficult year for all the kids. But the kids that were graduating missed huge moments that many of us took for granted growing up. Proms, sports, concerts, competitions, events of all sorts were shut down for the health and safety of us all.
I am not writing to complain about the measures taken or the moan about these poor kids. I am writing to praise the school for making a tough and uncertain time into a truly memorable and worthy event.
I especially want to thank Gordon Palmer, principal of Alexander Central, and all the staff and teachers that built a wonderful tribute to the school’s 50th graduating class anniversary while maintaining the health guidelines for the current pandemic. None of us has ever been in this position in life and Alexander Central performed ceremonies better than I could have hoped for. From the decoration to live entertainment, it was a moving and fitting tribute. Alexander County and North Carolina can truly be proud of the dedication ACHS showed its 2020 class.
John Shirreffs
Hickory NC
