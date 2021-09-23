Letter: Aiding and abetting the enemy?

This disaster brings to light two main problems we must address. We need a commander in chief with the leadership to put America first. This is not America at the exclusion of everyone else. No. When America is stronger, our allies around the world are safer and more secure. Many of our allies may find it fashionable to complain about America, but they understand that their security is dependent on our strength and ability to protect them. And when our commander in chief becomes submissive to the Taliban, the message is clear. America is weak and lacks the will to fight. Leaving Afghanistan was not the problem. But the decision to abandon the Afghan forces in the dead of night, and leave billions of dollars in weapons and other war fighting equipment and American citizens behind enemy lines, is cowardly and appalling.

Our Department of Defense must focus on its mission, to fight battles and win wars. “Woke” Flag officers (generals and admirals) are currently far too distracted with divisive issues such as “white rage,” critical race theory, and other destructive ideologies. Our Flag officers are long on egos and short on war fighting skills. For years, Generals Mattis and Petraeus, and dozens of others, were losing the Iraq War, until a retired 4-star general (Gen. Jack Keane) developed a winning strategy. Which basically was that we come out from our barricaded bases and live among the Iraqis in order to develop relationships and foster a level of trust. And so, as relationships were developed with the Iraqis, the course of the war dramatically changed for the better. But with the war in Afghanistan, general after general has misled us once again, just as they did with the situation in Vietnam. So yes, our officers, as well as our commander in chief, need to seriously reflect long and hard about how they have let down our country, our allies, and in this situation, the Afghan people.