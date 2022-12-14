Letter: Administration at CVCC needs to change

Recently we have learned that Catawba Valley Community College laid off people on Dec. 1 and then, citing a budget shortfall and declining enrollment, laid off more.

What was not shared was how many people have left in the past year not because of declining enrollment but because the culture of fear that has been created by administration at CVCC.

CVCC used to be a family community when I started in 2015. We were excited about what was happening and the expansions that were taking place. You could talk with administration and felt like you had a voice. The faculty and administration desired one thing and that was helping our students to achieve their goals and passions. But in the past two years a culture of fear became the conversation.

Administration became very top heavy and if you questioned the hiring practices and promotions you were disciplined and written up. The CVCC administration circled the wagons. For years it was not uncommon to see the president or deans walking the hallways and talking with faculty and students, but no longer are those days.

The president talks about the importance of students and making connections, but the administration has lost touch with that reality.

There are great faculty members at CVCC who dedicate themselves to their students and I would still recommend CVCC to anybody simply because of its faculty. But the administration at CVCC needs to change.

There may be a budget shortfall but it may be because the top 21 people in administrations salaries total almost $2.8 million. They have hired people in the administration and promoted people while now cutting jobs.

CVCC has become a top-heavy organization. The board of trustees needs to listen to the students and the faculty if they want a true picture of the climate and culture at CVCC.

Jeff Kautz

Hickory

Kautz is a former member of the Catawba Valley Community College faculty.