Letter: Adams, Setzer back underhanded rule in state house

Reps. Jay Adams and Mitchell Setzer voted in favor of what can only be called sneaky N.C. House rules that govern how that body will operate. Though the rules are temporary, unless a few Republicans have a come-to-Jesus moment in the name of fair and honest representation, those rules will assuredly shortly become permanent along party lines.

We the people should know that included in these rules is the right of the Speaker of the House to call for a vote on anything at any time without any notice. Zip. None.

The purpose, of course, is to give Republicans control of the outcome of any vote, including overriding the governor’s veto which removes the balance of governing powers.

What’s prompted this is the outcome of the last election where Cabarrus County sent a Democrat to the House, depriving that body of the one seat Republicans needed to have total, as in autocratic, control of voting and policy setting.

These rules are the workaround for the loss of that seat. If one Democrat is absent from the Chamber for any reason, say illness or death in the family, or for any amount of time, even minutes to take an emergency phone call or go to the restroom, a vote on a contentious issue can be called without one second’s notice. Done deal. Contentious issues? Budget, abortion, voting rights, education, etc.

I find this workaround sophomoric, a reprehensible and irresponsible way to run a government that is supposed to represent and operate transparently in the best interest of all the citizens of this state. The rules mean no discussion, no transparency, and no input from the citizens.

Our representatives, Jay Adams and Mitchell Setzer, voted in favor of this underhanded rule and will vote aye when the vote to enshrine it is called. Let’s remember that come the next election.

You can follow how Adams and Setzer vote on every issue/bill at the site North Carolina General Assembly, House, Member List. I challenge the HDR to establish a dashboard to help us keep track of how Adams and Setzer vote.

Beverly Finney

Hickory