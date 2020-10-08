Letter: Adams has worldview that mirrors our district

I am writing to offer my wholehearted support for Jay Adams, candidate for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 96.

I have known Jay for many years, in both a professional and a personal capacity. As a man, Jay holds strong family values and a worldview that mirrors that of most of the constituents in our district. He is an experienced public servant and has represented the people of our district honorably since 2015, ensuring that our voice is heard in Raleigh.

In his capacity as a small business owner for nearly 30 years, Jay has been instrumental in bringing successful businesses to our area, and understands the challenges facing economic development in our community. He has used that experience to develop strategies to cut unnecessary red tape and regulations, enabling new business development and job creation. With the unique challenges facing us in the post COVID-19 world, we need that type of experience in 2020 more than ever.

He has extensive experience working on projects with the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, the City of Hickory, the City of Conover, Catawba County, the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments. He has been a faithful volunteer with his church, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Oakwood School PTA, the Hickory Rotary Club and the Catawba Valley Wildlife Club.