Letter: Act with humanity to end killings

Firearms have been a part of American culture since the Revolutionary War. At that time, the "regulars" supplied their own arms.

When the Second Amendment was proposed and ratified, every firearm was a "weapon of war."

So what changed?

People seek belonging in a group, but we have very little sense of community anymore. Politicians and the media play identity politics and tell (the good) "us" what to think and how to act. And if we disagree, we are (the evil) "them."

Parents have taken the easy way out. Many bear children and keep partying, leaving the child in the care of a grandparent or worse a TV, phone, or game console.

People are disrespectful, hateful, selfish and remorseless.

Right and wrong are blurred.

Influencers make people covet things they don’t have.

Communication has never been easier, yet we communicate with each other less and less.

The temperatures and tempers are rising, and the isolation of the past two years has taken a toll on all of us mentally.

Whether it is guns in the U.S., hammers in the UK, knives in Asia, or bombs in the Middle East, until humans act with humanity, this will not end.

Chris Marshall

Conover