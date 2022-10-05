Letter: Accountability makes things better

In my recent move to Northern Virginia, I have read the many sources of local news here to learn more about the community outside D.C., and in doing so, come to appreciate my hometown newspaper, The Hickory Daily Record.

This is because I realized the job of local news is to hold community institutions, like government, the school system, and other organizations, accountable by using their platform to ask questions relating to the public interest.

Without local news, residents would not know about potential concerns relating to a service provided or how a public-funded agency is spending their tax dollars.

Accountability is often times simply asking questions and then allowing the other party to respond and consider a way forward.

I can give a personal example: I still manage a small nonprofit in the Hickory area and I have a board member who asks good questions to ensure the best job is being done. Because of the questions, sometimes just the anticipation of questions, I make sure to go above and beyond in my job performance.

Accountability makes things better, and as Hickory has only one local newspaper that provides community coverage solely on Hickory issues, I hope all will appreciate the journalistic work the HDR team does to hold local institutions and elected officials accountable.

Aaron Kohrs

Alexandria, Virginia