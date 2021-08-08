 Skip to main content
Letter: Accept the truth about statue and move forward
Letter: Accept the truth about statue and move forward

In response to a letter recently published in the Hickory Daily Record on July 14 about the Confederate statue in Newton.

You have been told the truth about the statue located at the county museum in Newton time and time again. The trouble is you (committee) really want me to tell you a story using the words your mind will accept.

Do you want the truth or a story of untruth? It's your choice. You state your organization is seeking the truth, then accept the truth and move forward.

Peggy B. Byers

Hickory

