 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Accept no waiting period in nuclear agreement
0 comments

Letter: Accept no waiting period in nuclear agreement

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We should write to President Biden that in reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran or North Korea, he must not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal: It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on. (That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.)

Alex Sokolow

Hickory NC

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert