Letter: A tribute to bravery or reminder of slavery

We should not erase history. We should learn about our past no matter how ugly it may be. So I think it is important to examine who spoke that day on Aug. 15, 1907 at the Confederate statue in Newton. Future governor and white supremacist, Locke Craig gave the dedication speech. On that day he called for, "the overturning of Reconstruction and the re-establishment of white supremacy." Craig is known for the Suffrage Amendment in 1900 that disenfranchised black North Carolinians and for helping to make segregation the law of the land.